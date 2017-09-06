Rosevelt Colvin’s Son Xavier Tells Butler Coach, Teammates He’s Gay

Driver In Fatal Sweet Tomatoes Crash Considering Guilty PleaVictims of last year's fatal crash into Newton's Sweet Tomatoes restaurant spoke on the stand about their ordeal Wednesday, as the driver accused in the crash considers a guilty plea.

Leominster Man Held Without Bail In Stabbing Death Of BrotherA young man was ordered held without bail Wednesday for the murder of his brother in Leominster.

Minor Earthquake Strikes Central Massachusetts, No Damage ReportedThe U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.7 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night was centered on Athol and was about 5 kilometers below the surface.

Sitting, Standing At Work Both Bad For You, Studies SayThere's a new report out that says your stand-up desk might be bad for your health.