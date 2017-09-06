Hundreds Of Children’s Nightgowns, Pajamas Sold On Amazon Recalled

BOSTON (CBS) — A Chinese clothing company is recalling several hundred sets of children’s nightgowns and pajamas because they failed to meet flammability standards.
No injuries have been reported, but ASHERANGEL is recalling the 950 sets of garments because they pose a burn risk to children.
The children’s sleepwear was made in China and exclusively sold by Amazon from December 2016 to July 2017.
The recall includes children’s cotton nightgowns with a lace neckline in pink, purple, and blue, and two-piece pajama sets that were sold in pink, black with white polka-dots, pink gingham, and blue gingham.
The company is contacting all known purchasers directly, but anyone who bought the clothing should stop using it, keep it away from children, and contact ASHERANGEL for a full refund.
Visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.