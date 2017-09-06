Patriots Injury Report: Valentine Doubtful, Six Others Questionable For Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Chiefs are both entering the 2017 season with relatively good health.
The teams released their final injury reports Wednesday, ahead of Thursday night’s season opener in Foxboro. One Patriots player and two Chiefs were listed as doubtful for the game, with nobody ruled out.
Here’s the complete report:
PATRIOTS
DOUBTFUL
Vincent Valentine, DT (Knee)
QUESTIONABLE
Adam Butler, DL (Knee)
Nate Ebner, S (Shoulder)
Cameron Fleming, T (Ankle)
Harvey Langi, LB (Concussion)
Malcolm Mitchell, WR (Knee)
Matthew Slater, WR (Hamstring)
CHIEFS
DOUBTFUL
Parker Ehinger, G (Knee)
Reggie Ragland, LB (Knee)
QUESTIONABLE
Ron Parker, S (Ankle)
