NightSide – President Trump Cracks Down on So-Called “Dreamers”

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump, in keeping with his campaign promise to be tough on illegal immigration, announced today that his administration is rescinding the Obama-era policy called DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has given Congress a six-month window to pass legislation to deal with those who would be affected by the change, and says that he hopes to see the legislative branch come up with a workable and more permanent solution. Do you think this decision is “cruel”, as former President Obama has called it? Or is this simply part of restoring law and order to this country?