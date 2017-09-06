Ship Departs Mass Maritime Academy To Help Harvey Victims

BOSTON (CBS) – The TS Kennedy left dock in Bourne on Wednesday, headed to Houston where it will be used as a living space for hundreds of FEMA workers who are assisting flood victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

About a dozen staff members from the Mass Maritime Academy will be stationed for up to two months.

“When you get called, you respond,” said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. “We had so many states that came to our aid during snow storm, I think this is a great way for us to reciprocate the favor.”

Similar to the last time the TS Kennedy was activated in 2012 for super storm Sandy, the training ship will be used to house hundreds of FEMA workers in order to free up hotel space for people displaced by the flooding.

“The FEMA workers will be the first responders out and about trying to help folks find housing or start to work though the labyrinth of paperwork they need to do paperwork in order to make any kind of recovery,” said RADM Francis McDonald.

It should take the ship about four days to get to Houston, though they are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma.

McDonald said it’s possible the ship will have to anchor in Norfolk, Virginia, to let Irma run her path.

In Bourne, the ship normally provides lab and classroom space, and even living quarters for about 50 cadets. They have been relocated until the ship returns.

“We’re happy to be able to play a part in this. From a distance a way to play even a small part in the relief effort is something we take very seriously,” said McDonald.

The TS Kennedy belongs to the federal government. It is on loan at Mass Maritime Academy under the understanding that it can be called back in the case of a national emergency.