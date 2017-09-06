Isaiah Thomas Sports Cavaliers Gear In Instagram Video: ‘The Marathon Continues’

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas has been, for the most part, very quiet following the shocking trade this offseason that sent him from Boston to Cleveland.

The player — entering the final year of his contract and coming off a career season with the Celtics — has been dealing with some obvious emotions, and his public strategy appeared to be remaining silent instead of saying something he might come to regret.

But with some time now passed, Thomas posted a video to his Instagram page, showing what he’s been doing since the trade.

Writing “THE MARATHON CONTINUES!!!” Thomas also included a quote: “They say every man is defined by his reaction to any given situation. Well who would you want to define you? Someone else or yourself? Whatever you do, give your heart to it and stay strong.”

Previously, all Isaiah had said publicly about the trade was confined to an Instagram comment.

The Celtics and Cavaliers tip off the 2017-18 NBA season in just 41 days.