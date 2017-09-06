HealthWatch: Vision Checks For Preschoolers; Height Vs. Blood Clot Risk

BOSTON (CBS) — As kids head back to school, a reminder about the importance of getting your preschooler’s vision checked.

Lazy eye, also known as amblyopia, occurs when the vision in one eye is reduced because the eye and the brain aren’t communicating well and the brain starts to favor the good eye. That can lead to vision loss in the affected eye, but it can be prevented if caught early.

Your pediatrician typically performs a vision screening test and can refer your child to an eye specialist if vison problems are detected.

Treatment for lazy eye usually involves patching or glasses or eye drops.

Also, good news for those who are vertically challenged.

A new study out of Sweden finds that people who are shorter may be at lower risk of blood clots.

The risk fell by almost 70%t for women shorter than 5’1” and men under 5’3” compared to very adults.

While you have no control over your height, you can control other risk factors for blood clots like smoking, being sedentary