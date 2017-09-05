Bill Belichick Focused On Chiefs, Not 70,000 Roger Goodell Clown Nose Towels

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is already in midseason form.

Whether that means his focus is locked in to football or his press conferences are dull and dry (with grunts and snorts mixed in for good measure), the Patriots head coach has taken no days off since winning another Super Bowl last February.

Come Thursday night, Belichick won’t be distracted by the shiny new Super Bowl banner that will be revealed ahead of the 2017 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. And he certainly won’t be distracted by any other laundry that makes it into the stadium, including the 70,000 towels featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a clown nose, which Barstool Sports plans to hand out ahead of the game.

Asked about the Barstool’s “meticulous preparation” for such a stunt during his Tuesday morning press conference, Belichick wasn’t phased.

“Yeah, I’m not really too concerned about all the exterior things with the game. Just trying to get ready for the Chiefs,” the head coach told WPRI’s Mark Dondero.

Belichick worries about what happens on the field. I worry about beyond the wall https://t.co/FdUuITAshc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 5, 2017

Dondero probably would have been better of asking defensive coordinator Matt Patricia if he has already secured one of those towels.

Belichick was more than happy to give a lengthy answer when asked actual football questions on Tuesday. He went into great detail about his relationship with Andy Reid and the evolution of the Chiefs’ head coach throughout his career, as well as Kansas City’s playmakers on defense.

The most interesting part though was Belichick saying that, much like Tom Brady, he still feels some butterflies ahead of the season opener.

“Opening day is always a time where you have a lot of questions, butterflies,” Belichick admitted. “Yeah, I think that’s part of opening day – a lot of unknowns on our team, a lot of unknowns on their team, a lot of unknowns when the two collide. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

So Belichick is human after all, and like most of us, he really doesn’t want to talk about any laundry. For that, it’s hard to blame him.