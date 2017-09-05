Good Samaritan Helps Boy After Car Pins Him To Store Wall

FALL RIVER (CBS) — An eight-year-old boy is recovering after he was pinned to the wall of a store in Fall River over the weekend.

Shantel Paquette was shopping at the Burlington Coat Factory on Mariano Bishop Boulevard when she saw a car hop over the curb and hit the boy.

Paquette, a certified army medic, jumped into action.

“He was just laying right about here. His back was on the floor and he had his legs kind of folded over sideways. I had my back here and I was just holding his head still,” Paquette told WBZ-TV.

She said, “He was able to tell me his name. He was just very scared. He kept saying his legs hurt.”

While Paquette was trying to stabilize and help the little boy over here, his parents and witnesses were trying to stop the driver from getting away.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw. I really couldn’t. I’ve never seen anything like that and I hope I never do again,” said Damien Davis, a witness.

Until Fall River paramedics took over, Paquette was trying to take control of the situation, as she was trained.

“We did training for hours at a time but to do it on a real person, that was definitely a first time,” she said.

“It broke my heart seeing him laying there, scared. I really hope he’s okay and going to make a full recovery after this because you should be safe walking on the sidewalk, you shouldn’t have to worry about something like that.”

That little boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island and is expected to survive.

The alleged driver was arrested and will remain in court until his arraignment.