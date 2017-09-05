Massachusetts Gas Prices Jump 44 Cents In A Week

BOSTON (CBS) – Local gas prices have hit their highest level in two years, thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

According to AAA Northeast, a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gas is now averaging $2.70 per gallon in Massachusetts.

That’s up 44 cents in just one week.

“It’s important to remember that the high prices are not caused by gasoline supply, but by the ability to move the fuel from the Gulf coast to the eastern seaboard,” AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement Tuesday.

“As refineries come back online and the Colonial Pipeline resumes operations, those issues will eventually be resolved. We would hope and expect that these spikes are short term and prices will soon return to their traditional post-Labor Day levels.”

The national average this week is $2.65 per gallon.

The range in prices at local gas stations in the AAA survey was 36 cents – from a low of $2.53 to a high of $2.89.