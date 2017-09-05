Baker: Trump Decision To End ‘Dreamer’ Program Is ‘Wrong’

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says President Trump’s decision to end a program aimed at protecting young immigrants from deportation is “wrong.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration will phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Obama-era order protected as many as 800,000 foreigners, known as “dreamers,” who entered the United States illegally as children.

But Sessions said it was an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

President Trump gave Congress six months to come up with an alternative to DACA.

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

DACA recipients are given work permits which last for two years. The administration will phase out the program by allowing current permits to expire. Requests for new permits which have already been submitted will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“President Trump made the wrong decision today that could negatively impact our economy and many of the Commonwealth’s families,” Baker said in a statement Tuesday.

“I hope Congress acts quickly to find a bipartisan, permanent solution to maintain the protections of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, which includes approximately 8,000 young Massachusetts residents who are right now serving in our military, attending our schools and contributing to our economy while striving to give back to their communities.”

“Tu‎rning our backs on Dreamers makes us weaker, makes us less safe, and betrays our values,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a statement.

“America should keep its promises, and if President Trump doesn’t know that, then Congress must pass legislation to make the DACA program permanent. We cannot sit back while our family, friends, and neighbors are driven out of their homes.”

#DREAMers belong in our community & in many cases they are the pride of our community. #DACA #DefendDREAMers pic.twitter.com/qbdpsMUHI4 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) September 5, 2017

A 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard is one of the thousands of young men and women wondering what will happen next.

The student, who did not want to be identified, came to the U.S. with his family from Peru when he was five years old and settled in Tennessee.

DACA allowed him to get a Social Security number, a driver’s license, a work permit and a bank account.

But he could soon have trouble finding a job, driving a car or finding a place to live.

“My main ways of accessing local resources and feeling secure about accessing those local resources would be in jeopardy,” he told WBZ-TV.