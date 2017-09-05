‘Heart Stopping’ Video Shows Accused Drunk Driver’s Crash In Cohasset

COHASSET (CBS) – A video that police call “heart stopping” shows an accused drunk driver heading down the wrong side of the road moments before a violent head-on crash in Cohasset.

Laura Farrell, 53, of Scituate, will be arraigned on drunk driving charges Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

Police say she was the driver seen in a video swerving over both sides of Route 3A Sunday evening, nearly leaving the road, all while apparently ignoring pleas from a family in another car to pull over.

The video, shot by a 16-year-old, shows Farrell driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound in the northbound lanes when she slammed into a Ford Taurus, police said.

The driver of the Taurus, a 69-year-old woman from Brookline, was seriously hurt and rushed to South Shore Hospital. Her injuries are said to be “non-life threatening.”

A third vehicle was also damaged in the crash when the driver had to swerve out of the way to avoid Farrell.

Farrell’s Jeep and the Taurus were totaled in the collision.

“It’s a miracle that nobody was killed in this crash. The video is heart stopping to watch,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement.

Farrell is charged with OUI liquor, OUI liquor and serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to drive in marked lanes.