Surveillance Video Captures Car Running Over, Hitting 3 People In Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) –Surveillance video captured three people getting plowed over by a minivan on Moody Street in Waltham.

The video, which is tough to watch, shows the car launching into reverse suddenly. Two people are completely run over and underneath the car, a third gets pushed back into a wall.

“It was really scary, it was extremely painful,” witness Terry said. “A life-changing experience,”

Surveillance video of a crash in Waltham (Courtesy Photo)

Police said Saturday, a 60-year-old Weston woman backed her car onto the sidewalk running into a 59-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man.

All three were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital and survived with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither of the two people in the car was hurt.

Terry said when he saw the crash he immediately called 911.

He heard “The sound of the pain like a guy screaming, he sounded helpless,” Terry said.

Carmen Santiago was walking with her grandson just a few feet away from the crash.

She said she was scared herself and recalled screaming.

“The guy that was standing here, he bounced back,” Santiago said. “I feel bad for the girl that got trapped under the car.”

Seconds later the car pulls forward uncovering the two people relatively injured on the sidewalk.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials alcohol and speed are not factors.

“That must be a miracle for them not being hurt,” Terry said.

