1 Burned, 11 Displaced In ‘Stubborn’ Lawrence Fire

Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Fire, Lawrence

LAWRENCE (CBS) — One person is seriously hurt and nearly a dozen people were displaced after a fire tore through a three-story home early Monday morning.

Officials called the fire at the house on Fairmont Street a ‘stubbon’ one, and at first faced some difficulties fighting the flames.

lawrence3 1 Burned, 11 Displaced In Stubborn Lawrence Fire

The response to the overnight fire on Fairmont Street. (WBZ-TV)

“We ran into a few what we call dead hydrants nearby,” said Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief Robert Wilson. “It didn’t really impede on our progress fighting the fire, we had a fair hydrant to work off of until we got a good hydrant a little further away.”

In addition, crews had to work hard to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings.

One of the residents in the home suffered burn injuries and was medevaced.

“There were burn injuries and I think some lacerations, I really don’t know the extent, he was whisked away pretty quickly by the ambulance,” said Deputy Chief Wilson.

lawrence2 1 Burned, 11 Displaced In Stubborn Lawrence Fire

Crews fought a blaze in a 3-story Lawrence home. (WBZ-TV)

The Red Cross was on scene assisting the residents who were displaced.

It was not yet clear if the building could be saved.

lawrence1 copy 1 Burned, 11 Displaced In Stubborn Lawrence Fire

Windows were blown out at the home on Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch