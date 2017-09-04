1 Burned, 11 Displaced In ‘Stubborn’ Lawrence Fire

LAWRENCE (CBS) — One person is seriously hurt and nearly a dozen people were displaced after a fire tore through a three-story home early Monday morning.

Officials called the fire at the house on Fairmont Street a ‘stubbon’ one, and at first faced some difficulties fighting the flames.

“We ran into a few what we call dead hydrants nearby,” said Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief Robert Wilson. “It didn’t really impede on our progress fighting the fire, we had a fair hydrant to work off of until we got a good hydrant a little further away.”

In addition, crews had to work hard to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Officials: 11 people displaced by overnight fire in #Lawrence.

1 person taken to the hospital with burns & lacerations. #Wbz pic.twitter.com/rOTSxdNgYu — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) September 4, 2017

One of the residents in the home suffered burn injuries and was medevaced.

“There were burn injuries and I think some lacerations, I really don’t know the extent, he was whisked away pretty quickly by the ambulance,” said Deputy Chief Wilson.

The Red Cross was on scene assisting the residents who were displaced.

It was not yet clear if the building could be saved.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.