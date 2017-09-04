Troopers Rescue Kitten From I-90 Tunnel, Ask For Help Naming Her

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police rescued a kitten from quite an adventure this weekend.
They got multiple calls after she was spotted running around in the Route 90 connector tunnel Sunday.
Trooper Bob Dateo shut down traffic briefly to rescue her, and she was taken to the Animal Rescue League.
“This little kitten looks like she has been through a lot, as she has lost quite a bit of fur on her tail from some sort of burn,” State Police said on their Facebook page Sunday.
They added that her prognosis is good, though, and she’ll be available for adoption as soon as she is medically cleared.
In the meantime, they’ve asked for help naming her.
“We need ideas on what name to give her,” they wrote. “Put these facts and circumstances in your thought process; Kitten, Boston, connector tunnel…….annnnnnnnd go!”