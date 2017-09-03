Yankees Wear Out Sale; Judge Homers In 9-2 Rout Of Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Holliday and Todd Frazier hit back-to-back home runs as the New York Yankees wore out Chris Sale early and routed the Boston Red Sox 9-2 on Sunday night, taking three of four games in their final series of the season to make up ground on the AL East leaders.

Chase Headley also went deep against Sale, and slumping Aaron Judge capped a six-run sixth with a two-run homer that snapped his longest drought of the season. Starlin Castro laced a three-run double and Luis Severino (12-6) was overpowering for New York, striking out nine in six innings of two-hit ball to win a marquee matchup on the mound.

The second-place Yankees won the season series 11-8 and sliced Boston’s cushion in the division to 3 1/2 games.

Sale (15-7) was chased in the fifth and dropped to 0-3 in five starts vs. New York this year — though he entered with a 2.12 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings against them.