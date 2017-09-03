Local Fast Food Workers To Strike For $15 Minimum Wage Cooks and cashiers from McDonald's, Burger King and other restaurants are planning to walk off the job to call for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Estranged Husband Arrested For Arson, Attempted Murder In BrocktonAfter an investigation, officials determined that 50-year-old Yvetteau Devilme started a fire at a home on Packard Way while people were sleeping inside.

Fans Fill Suffolk Downs For Limited RacesThe Suffolk Down racetrack is holding four weekends of racing this year after financial struggles in 2014.

Commuter Rail System To Begin Daily Ticket ChecksBeginning on Tuesday, Keolis says the program, dubbed Fare is Fair, will be a daily occurrence at select stations on the commuter rail network.