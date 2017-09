BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to retirement, the old reliable pension is the gift that keeps on giving. But, what happens when a state employee is convicted of a crime and has already earned a pension? A case in point is former House Speaker Tom Finneran, who was convicted for obstruction of justice in regards to redistricting. The SJC ruled to forfeit his pension after a district court judge ruled to reinstate his pension. With all of this waffling, does there need to be a hard line drawn?