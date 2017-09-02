Curious Goats Gather Near Hingham Police Cruiser

HINGHAM (CBS) – A Hingham police sergeant got a visit from a few curious members of the community while on patrol Saturday.

Sgt. Steven Dearth saw several goats while patrolling Black Rock Drive.

When Dearth got out to take a picture of the stray animals, they strolled over to his cruiser and began sniffing around.

Residents told Dearth the goats live in a pen at a golf course nearby and are used to eat weeds and poison ivy. They apparently got loose from their pen.

Employees eventually brought the goats back to the golf course.

