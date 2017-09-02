Gloucester Police Investigate Five Possible Fentanyl Overdoses

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Gloucester police and fire rescue units responded to five medical emergencies in one night.
What makes these different, according to Gloucester police, is that they say the evidence points to all five being fentanyl overdoses.
One of those was fatal. The other four were revived.
Gloucester police are warning the city to be aware and also say there is a “strong batch of opioids circulating around.”
The one fatality has been turned over to the state medical examiner’s office for a final decision on the cause of death.