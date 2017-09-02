Drunk R.I. Man Drove Down Boston City Hall Plaza Stairs, Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) – A Rhode Island man was arrested after police say he drove his car over the sidewalk and down a set of stairs at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Just before 11 p.m. officers found an unattended Toyota Corolla with heavy front end damage. The vehicle had crashed into a crosswalk light pole, knocking it into the right travel lane on Congress Street.

Witnesses said the car entered City Hall Plaza from the area of Washington Street and Court Street, driving toward the main City Hall building.

Boston Police said that as the car approached City Hall, it turned right and careened down a large staircase before crashing.

Several people were walking in the area, but none were struck or injured.

Nicholas Hoetzel, 26, of Tiverton, R.I., allegedly ran after crash.

Police found him a short time later unconscious and suffering from several self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to an area hospital but is expected to recover.

While preparing to tow Hoetzel’s car, officers found a large open bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat, and a gun on the floor of the car.

Hoetzel does not have a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.

After he is released from the hospital, Hoetzel will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, negligent operating of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence of alcohol.