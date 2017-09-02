WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Drunk R.I. Man Drove Down Boston City Hall Plaza Stairs, Police Say

Filed Under: Boston City Hall, Drunk Driving Arrest

BOSTON (CBS) – A Rhode Island man was arrested after police say he drove his car over the sidewalk and down a set of stairs at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Just before 11 p.m. officers found an unattended Toyota Corolla with heavy front end damage. The vehicle had crashed into a crosswalk light pole, knocking it into the right travel lane on Congress Street.

Witnesses said the car entered City Hall Plaza from the area of Washington Street and Court Street, driving toward the main City Hall building.

Boston Police said that as the car approached City Hall, it turned right and careened down a large staircase before crashing.

tommydaltonfull Drunk R.I. Man Drove Down Boston City Hall Plaza Stairs, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver crashed near Congress Street after driving down the City Hall Plaza steps. (Image Credit: Tommy Dalton)

Several people were walking in the area, but none were struck or injured.

Nicholas Hoetzel, 26, of Tiverton, R.I., allegedly ran after crash.

Police found him a short time later unconscious and suffering from several self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to an area hospital but is expected to recover.

cityhall1 Drunk R.I. Man Drove Down Boston City Hall Plaza Stairs, Police Say

Police say a drunk driver drove this car down the steps of City Hall Plaza. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

While preparing to tow Hoetzel’s car, officers found a large open bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat, and a gun on the floor of the car.

Hoetzel does not have a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.

After he is released from the hospital, Hoetzel will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, negligent operating of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch