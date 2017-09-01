NightSide – Jackpot

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts woman won the seven hundred fifty-eight million dollar Powerball jackpot, the largest win on a single lottery ticket in U.S. history. But despite the seemingly-happy ending, there were a few bumps along the way. Lottery officials originally reported that the winning ticket was sold at the wrong store, and the machine that sold the winning ticket has now been “retired”. Tim Cahill knows the ins and outs of the Massachusetts lottery better than anyone, and he’ll give his perspective on the landmark win and how it was handled.