HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

NightSide – Is College Still Worth the Price?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, Tim Cahill, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – For decades, parents told their kids that they had to go to college if they wanted to get a good job. But as costs continue to rise, enrollment has actually started to drop for the first time. A weaker economy offering fewer job prospects and the knowledge that college now comes with an incredible financial burden has caused some prospective students to conclude that it simply isn’t worth it. This has led some smaller schools to consider merging with larger ones to help offset the loss of tuition. Here in Boston, Wheelock College has entered formal talks with Boston University over a potential merger. Are you surprised to hear that enrollment has started to decline? Is college still worth the financial investment? Would you still advise your child to go to college regardless of the price?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch