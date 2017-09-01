NightSide – Is College Still Worth the Price?

BOSTON (CBS) – For decades, parents told their kids that they had to go to college if they wanted to get a good job. But as costs continue to rise, enrollment has actually started to drop for the first time. A weaker economy offering fewer job prospects and the knowledge that college now comes with an incredible financial burden has caused some prospective students to conclude that it simply isn’t worth it. This has led some smaller schools to consider merging with larger ones to help offset the loss of tuition. Here in Boston, Wheelock College has entered formal talks with Boston University over a potential merger. Are you surprised to hear that enrollment has started to decline? Is college still worth the financial investment? Would you still advise your child to go to college regardless of the price?