Mystery Metal Object Pulled From Rhode Island Beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (CBS) – Workers finally dug up a beach mystery on the coast of Rhode Island on Thursday.
For weeks, swimmers have been wondering about a strange object buried at East Beach.
The beach association shared underwater pictures last month of the eight-pronged metallic object with a circular base.
So what is it? For now, no one knows.
“Not a clue. We haven’t solved anything here today,” East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann tells WPRI. “Hopefully, the experts in this field will take a look at it, now that we have it out, and be able to identify it.”
One theory is that it could be some kind of ocean-mapping equipment.
The beach association says they’ve taken it off site to investigate.