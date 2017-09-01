WATCH LIVE: 11 am: Boston Celtics Introduce Kyrie Irving And Gordon Hayward | LISTEN LIVE: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Mystery Metal Object Pulled From Rhode Island Beach

Filed Under: Rhode Island, Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (CBS) – Workers finally dug up a beach mystery on the coast of Rhode Island on Thursday.

The mysterious object on the sand (Image credit: WPRI)

For weeks, swimmers have been wondering about a strange object buried at East Beach.

The beach association shared underwater pictures last month of the eight-pronged metallic object with a circular base.

The metal object under the water. (Image credit: Peter Brockmann via WPRI)

So what is it? For now, no one knows.

“Not a clue. We haven’t solved anything here today,” East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann tells WPRI. “Hopefully, the experts in this field will take a look at it, now that we have it out, and be able to identify it.”

One theory is that it could be some kind of ocean-mapping equipment.

The beach association says they’ve taken it off site to investigate.

