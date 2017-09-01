WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Patriots Trade CB Justin Coleman To Seahawks For Draft Pick

Filed Under: Justin Coleman, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Justin Coleman will have himself a new home in 2017. The Patriots have traded the third-year cornerback to the Seattle Seahawks for a late-round draft choice, moving the 24-year-old just one day before the final cutdown to the 53-man roster.

ESPN’s Field Yates and Mike Reiss first reported the trade via Twitter on Friday. Coleman played the last two seasons for the Patriots, appearing in 20 games and starting three. He also played in two postseason games for the Patriots in 2015, against the Chiefs in the Divisional Playoff and the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

This is not Coleman’s first stint with the Seahawks. After signing with the Patriots and being cut one day later in Sept. 2015, he was signed to the Seahawks practice squad. The Patriots re-signed him off the squad just days after that.

An undrafted free agent, Coleman first signed with the Vikings before his stints with the Patriots and Seahawks.

This is a developing story…

