Report: Patriots Trade CB Justin Coleman To Seahawks For Draft Pick

BOSTON (CBS) — Justin Coleman will have himself a new home in 2017. The Patriots have traded the third-year cornerback to the Seattle Seahawks for a late-round draft choice, moving the 24-year-old just one day before the final cutdown to the 53-man roster.

ESPN’s Field Yates and Mike Reiss first reported the trade via Twitter on Friday. Coleman played the last two seasons for the Patriots, appearing in 20 games and starting three. He also played in two postseason games for the Patriots in 2015, against the Chiefs in the Divisional Playoff and the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

This is not Coleman’s first stint with the Seahawks. After signing with the Patriots and being cut one day later in Sept. 2015, he was signed to the Seahawks practice squad. The Patriots re-signed him off the squad just days after that.

An undrafted free agent, Coleman first signed with the Vikings before his stints with the Patriots and Seahawks.

This is a developing story…