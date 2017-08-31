1 Person Seriously Hurt In Framingham School Bus Crash

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A school bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, leaving one person seriously injured.

Nine children were on board the bus headed to Brophy Elementary School, but were all okay and being put on another bus, the Framingham Fire Chief confirmed.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at Water and Brook Streets.

The crash involved a school bus. We're told all the kids on the bus are fine & were transported to school on another bus. #WBZ #Framingham pic.twitter.com/c85bJfs4pI — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) August 31, 2017

Framingham’s Assistant Fire Chief told WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs the situation “looked worse than it was.”

A pickup truck and SUV were also involved. The truck rolled over as a result of the crash.

One of the drivers of those vehicles was being taken from the scene by helicopter, and another was also being taken to an area hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Asst. Fire Chief says the injures to the drivers at non-life threatening. #WBZ #Framingham pic.twitter.com/JfP8qxV17a — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) August 31, 2017

“Framingham School Bus M24, on its way to Brophy School, was involved in an accident at the intersection of Water and Brook Streets,” Framingham Public Schools said in a statement. “No students were injured and the students were transferred to another bus and taken to Brophy School where they will be checked and counseled, if needed.”

They added that the bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Jim Foster was driving by, and came upon the crash scene moments after it happened. He told WBZ-TV he pulled over and ran to the truck, which was on its side, to see if he could help.

“I could see there was smoke rising up and everything,” he said. “I noticed then that there was a school bus that was hit, and another car that was hit pretty hard, because it was off the street, onto the sidewalk, and all the air bags had gone off.”

He said an older woman called police, and the school bus driver said that the children on board were safe–so Foster went over to the truck.

“The man inside has to be one of the luckiest people on earth right now, because legitimately, you couldn’t even fit a small boy in the hole this giant man was sitting in, so he is so incredibly lucky,” he said.

Foster said he helped pull the man out of the hole “gently,” because there were cables and broken glass all over the place.

“When I came around the corner, I really did think I was gonna see somebody who was in a real bad shape,” Foster said. “And when I stuck my head in that hole and saw him looking up at me, I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster said he believed the person in the third vehicle was an older woman who was bleeding but “okay.”

The SUV and truck were towed from the scene, and the bus was driven away.

Framingham Police said Water Street was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.