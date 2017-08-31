Patriots-Giants Preseason Live Blog

Follow along for all the updates from the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium!

Pregame — 7:15 p.m.: Both Nate Solder and Matthew Slater are on uniform and on the field. Both have missed time this preseason with injury, so this is a good sign they could be ready for Week 1 next Thursday.

As for those who aren’t in uniform tonight:

Not in uniform: Edelman, Ebner, Langi, Davis, McClellin, Garcia, Jelks, Wise, Rivers. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 31, 2017

Pregame — 6:30 p.m.: In just one week, the Patriots will unveil their latest Super Bowl banner and kick off the 2017 NFL regular season at Gillette Stadium.

But before we can get to that party, we have 60 more minutes of preseason football. The Patriots and Giants will take the field for their annual preseason finale, one final chance for bubble players to earn a roster spot — or lose it.

With a game that counts just seven days away, we won’t be seeing any of New England’s heavy-hitters take the field tonight. Instead, it’ll be the Jacoby Brissett Show as a boatload of players look to secure their spot on the 53-man roster. Rosters need to be trimmed from 90 to 53 players by Saturday afternoon, so tonight is the last time bubble players will get a chance to prove themselves to Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots staff.

Brissett is reportedly set to start in this one and may get all the snaps under center, unless Belichick wants to test and make sure Jimmy Garoppolo is ready at all moments. In three preseason games so far, Brissett is 13-for-23 for 124 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Brady is in full uniform tonight. Jogs out of the tunnel with Garoppolo and Brissett. Might be the only cardio he gets tonight — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 31, 2017

Stick with our live blog for all the updates from Gillette Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30pm. You can watch the preseason finale on WBZ-TV or hear it on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with postgame shows following each broadcast.