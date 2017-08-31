NightSide – Did the SJC Make Schools Less Safe?

BOSTON (CBS) – In a split decision, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that police officers must have reasonable suspicion before they can conduct a pat down, and must have probable cause to conduct a search. The case in question involved a non-student who walked into a school, and was found to be carrying a gun and marijuana after officers conducted a pat down and search. But the court ruled that officers did not have sufficient cause to conduct the search, and as a result, the convictions have been overturned. Will this decision prevent police officers from being able to do their job? Should concerns for students’ safety trump 4th amendment protections from illegal search and seizure?