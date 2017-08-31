Damage From Hurricane Harvey Causes Hike In Gas Prices

BOSTON (CBS) — Many miles away, Harvey’s heavy rain may have finally stopped, but you’re still going to notice its ripple effects at your local gas station.

The nation’s largest refinery is under water and offline – just one of more than a dozen affected by the catastrophic storm. Those refineries and pipelines supply to regions far beyond Texas.

This week, gasoline futures jumped to the highest levels since June 2015. That influences the prices gas stations pay, which are passed on drivers.

Drivers had mixed reactions, but Richard Mobriant says the price hikes are harder on some drivers than others.

“When you’re on a fixed income you have to. If they get up too high. I’m not going anywhere,” Mobriant said.

Sandi Gardner was more accepting.

“When you think about it it’s a small price to pay in a way. It’s understandable. Especially considering the grief those people are going through,” Gardner said.

Triple-A is reporting that prices have hit their highest levels so far this year.

One driver in Texas noticed a 20-cent increase per gallon in a little over an hour. He said the lines at the gas stations in the Dallas area are “crazy.”

There are no estimates on when those crucial refineries will be up and running again. The best case scenario says mid-September. The worst case scenario says they’ll be running again closer to Thanksgiving.