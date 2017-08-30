WBZ Cares: The Megan House, Raffles Off New Home To Raise Awareness In Substance Abuse

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, WBZ Cares highlights a worthy non-profit organization and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month, WBZ Cares is profiling Megan’s House in Lowell, a residential treatment home for young women, providing substance abuse treatment emphasizing individual dignity, self-respect, and empowerment.

As part of their outreach campaign, the Lowell organization is holding a unique charity fundraiser. They are giving a new colonial home away for $100-dollars.

You read that right, for a $100-dollars, you could win a brand new house according to Megan’s House founder Tim Grover.

“We are raffling off a single-family. It’s three bedroom colonial in Dracut, Massachusetts values at, I believe $455,000 dollars. We are selling 5,000 raffle tickets at a $100 a piece,” he said.

According to Grover, the raffle is not just a way to raise money, it’s also a way to raise awareness.

“Like more, importantly go online and take look at what Megan’s House is doing. And the difference it’s making in the community. That’s what it is all about, it’s about raising awareness. It’s about starting the conversation,” he said.

The raffle began in the Spring and according to the organization’s website, a drawing will take place on November 9 at the Four Oak Country Club in Dracut.

While the staff Megan’s House has been busy helping those fighting addition, they have also opened a new house for those women who are transitioning back into the community, it’s called Erin’s Home.

“That would be a bridge to recovery, where young women can stay there for one to three years and there will be a continuation of continuum recoverage,” Grover said.

“They are still gonna be monitored and they are gonna have an opportunity to work in the community so that they don’t have to leave the immediate area, which is important to us,” he said.

Program Director Mary Beth Murphy says there is a need for the additional services provided at Erin’s Home.

“There’s very, very few, if any safe settings for young ladies, you know to go live on their own. One. The cost is astronomical but then there is no support, there’s you know no supervision, and it’s easy to fall back into your old ways. It’s comfortable and you know how to do it.”

For more information visit TheMegansHouse.org or WBZ Cares during the month of August.