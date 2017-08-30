Police Search For Gunman In Shooting Death Of Somerville Teen

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened inside a home on Farragut Avenue around 5 p.m. Neighbors reported a woman screaming shortly before that.

The Malden teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said the shooting was not random–and that the teen was inside the home with people he knew.

But the knowledge that it wasn’t random didn’t leave neighbors any less nervous.

“I’ve never felt unsafe here before, so it’s kind of surprising that this happened,” one woman told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe.

Police remain at scene of a fatal shooting on #Farragut Ave in #Somerville. A 16 yr old boy was shot & killed inside a home. #wbz #wbznews pic.twitter.com/w9x7P24Odo — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) August 30, 2017

One teen who showed up at the crime scene said he went to high school with the victim.

“Always shook my hand in the hallways,” he said. “Played basketball in middle school together. I always thought he was a good guy … It just made me think about how it can all go away.”

Some neighbors told WBZ-TV off camera that they have had issues with the residents at the home in the past.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and no arrests have been made.

Police investigators were still at the scene Wednesday morning.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports