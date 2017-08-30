Program Gives EBT Cardholders Free Admission Or Discounts To Mass. Museums, Cultural Venues

STOCKBRIDGE (CBS) – More than 100 Massachusetts arts, history and science venues are now offering free admission or steep discounts to low-income families.

Under the “EBT Card To Culture” program introduced by the Baker Administration and the Mass Cultural Council on Wednesday, anyone with an Electronic Benefit Transfer card will be able to take advantage of the offers.

The council said in a statement that the program is “the most comprehensive effort of its kind in the nation to open doors to arts and cultural experiences for low-income families.”

“The Commonwealth is rich with incredible cultural institutions that provide essential educational opportunities and I am thrilled so many organizations have stepped up to provide greater access for DTA clients,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Jeff McCue in a statement “Their generosity will help families access opportunities once financially out of reach, and assist in breaking the cycle of multi-generational poverty.”

According to The Boston Globe, there are more than 758,000 people receiving food assistance from the state.

Some institutions have been offering EBT discounts for several years. The Museum Of Science offers up to four free Exhibit Hall admissions per card, and gets about 13,000 EBT cardholders to visit annually.

Even at places where admission isn’t completely free, the discounts are substantial.

The New England Aquarium offers up to four admission tickets at a rate of $2 per person with an EBT card. Tickets are normally $27.95 for adults and $18.95 for children.

Other notable venues in the program include the Boston Children’s Museum, Zoo New England, Tower Hill Botanic Garden, the Worcester Art Museum, the American Repertory Theater, the Norman Rockwell Museum, the EcoTarium, the JFK Library, Museum of Fine Arts, the New Bedford Whaling Museum and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

The state will have an updated list of places offering EBT discounts here.