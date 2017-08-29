Mansfield Man Gets 15-Years In Prison For Rape, Child Porn

FALL RIVER (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison sentence after pleading guilty to child rape and pornography charges.
Prosecutors say 35-year-old William Koury, of Mansfield, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court last week. Koury had pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing child pornography and child rape.
After his release, Koury will be monitored on probation for 10 years and will undergo mandatory sex offender counseling.
Koury was previously convicted in 2008 for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.
He was arrested in 2012 after an undercover investigation by state police into his sharing of child pornography.
