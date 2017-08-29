Mansfield Man Gets 15-Years In Prison For Rape, Child Porn

Mansfield Man Charged With Rape, Child Porn Gets 15-Years In PrisonA Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison sentence after pleading guilty to child rape and pornography charges.

Surprised? Study Claims Massachusetts Has The Best DriversFor the second year in a row, a financial tech firm says the stereotype about people behind the wheel in the Bay State is all wrong.

Ring Lost During Cape Cod Honeymoon Returned To Owner 47 Years LaterChristine Kehl O'Hagan thought the class ring she had given her husband Patrick as a graduation present was lost forever.

US Marshals Looking For Heavily-Tattooed FugitiveThe US Marshals New Hampshire Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding an inmate who escaped from a halfway house Monday night.