Julian Edelman To Pats Nation: ‘Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do’

Julian Edelman may be done for the 2017 season with an ACL injury, but no one would ever doubt the Patriots receiver's toughness.

Edelman has had one of the most difficult weeks of his career since learning that he tore his ACL during the Patriots’ third preseason game last Friday. He will miss the entire 2017 season, but has vowed to come back even better than he was before.

No. 11 addressed Patriots fans for the first time since his injury on his Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, thanking everyone for their “unwavering love and support.”

“I will approach this rehab process the only way I know how, with everything I have, to make sure I come back stronger than ever,” Edelman’s post reads in part. He concludes his message with “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Check out his full post below:

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

With Edelman out for the season, the slot receiver role is up in the air. The Patriots could potentially use Danny Amendola in the same role, or get creative with their multitude of pass-catching options. Edelman may be done on the field this year, but he could still help out as a leader in the locker room.