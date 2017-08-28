HealthWatch: Slow, Steady And Successful Weight Loss; Benefits Of Coffee

BOSTON (CBS) — Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to weight loss, at least according to a new study.

For one year, nearly 200 overweight or obese adults followed a weight loss program and researchers found that those who had consistent weight loss in the first 6 to 12 weeks were more likely to keep the weight off 1 to 2 years later than those whose weight fluctuated.

Almost half of people who go on a diet to lose weight regain more than half of it over a two year period, but this research suggests if you lose weight consistently, you can change that.

So find a weight loss program that you can stick with week in and week out, even if the weight loss is slow.

More good news for coffee drinkers.

A new study of nearly 20,000 middle-aged Mediterranean adults found that those who drank at least 4 cups of coffee a day had a 64% lower risk of death compared to those who never or almost never drank coffee.

This is yet another study showing the potential health benefits of coffee. Most experts would now agree that for healthy adults, coffee can be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.