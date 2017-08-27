EMT Who Helped Lead Response To Marathon Bombing Dies At 63

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Retired Boston EMS Capt. Robert “Sarge” Haley, who played a key role in the Emergency Medical Services response to the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, has died at age 63.
Haley’s wife, Constance “Conni” Haley, said Sunday he died of an illness Friday at their home.
According to Boston EMS, Haley retired last month after 35 years with the department. He was responsible for creating the practices that are used during large events and disaster planning.
“Captain Haley was the driving force of EMS coverage for Boston’s signature events including but not limited to the Boston Marathon, July 4th events, the DNC Boston hosted in 2004, and multiple sport championships to name but a few,” the department posted on Facebook.
A wake will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at that Cartwright Funeral Home in Randolph.
