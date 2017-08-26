NightSide – Trump: Fake Tough Guy on Immigration

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump’s immigration agenda fanned the flame of nationalist rhetoric in “building the wall,” which has become his imprimatur towards a solution. Now, being under pressure from State Attorneys, he may end DACA, and his support of the RAISE Act isn’t engendering hope for illegal immigrants. If President Trump was to be tough on immigration, he would be firm on preventing illegal employers committing one crime after the other as he is with calling out other politicians’ slights. As an immigration attorney, Marisa will examine the on-goings with Trump’s administration efforts on immigration, and explain what’s wrong with his policies. What should President Trump fix on this issue?