Edelman Injury Is On The Minds Of Red Sox Fans

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Jim Smith, Julian Edelman, Knee Injury, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans filed into Fenway Park for Saturday’s game with the Orioles, but the Patriots were on their minds.

Specifically, they were concerned about receiver Julian Edelman’s season-ending injury. Edelman is one of Brady’s favorite targets and now he’s out for the season with a knee injury.

But, for some, Super Bowl dreams are still alive.

One fan said it may be okay if “Gronk” stays healthy.

“I was pretty upset I mean he’s obviously a focal point for our team. Had a great Super Bowl last year, but I think we can survive without him. Think they can go all the way still? I think we can absolutely…as long as Gronk is healthy,” the fan said.

Another fan still believes the Patriots are favorites to win the Super Bowl.

“Definitely disappointed…but i think the Pats have enough pieces and they’ll still be able to make a deep run…they’re still favorites to win the Super Bowl,” the fan said.

gettyimages 839233324 Edelman Injury Is On The Minds Of Red Sox Fans

Julian Edelman (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Edelman’s wild super bowl catch is still on the mind of some of the fans.

“I’m so upset about Julian Edelman right now. We need JE to be in that lineup but I hope that Amendola steps up to the plate,” the fan said. “I was there for the miracle catch last year. Luckily I was at the Super Bowl… so JE is…we need JE.”

The Patriots still have Tom Brady, number twelve, but losing number 11 definitely hurts some fans.

“I actually don’t know what they’re gonna do. I know Brady is Brady but he’s also forty years old so I dont know what they’re going to do,” the disappointed fan said.

gettyimages 839237936 Edelman Injury Is On The Minds Of Red Sox Fans

Chris Hogan, Tom Brady (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

At a post game press conference Friday night, Tom Brady said he already misses Edelman.

“We’ve played together for a long time. I think there’s great chemistry in what we’re doing. He’s just an incredible player and teammate and I’m sure we’re all hoping for the best,” Brady said.

Earlier today, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the team is going to try to move forward.

Watch Bill Belichick Talk About Missing Julian Edelman

