3 Boston Firefighters Injured Battling Pair Of House Fires

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a busy Friday night for Boston firefighters as they fought two fires that broke out around the same time in different parts of the city.

Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in a 4-story brownstone on Beacon Street, across from the Public Garden.

Fire department spokesman Steve McDonald said a bathroom ceiling fixture shorted out on the top floor of a 4-story brownstone on Beacon Street just after 10:30 p.m.

The fire casused $200,000 in damage.

A third firefighter was injured while fighting the flames in a large home on Whittemore Street in West Roxbury.

He was treated and released from an area hospital.

That fire was caused by a charcoal grill too close to the house.

McDonald said all three firefighters received treatment and are doing well.