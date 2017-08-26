Bikers Ride From Boston To South Shore To Honor Fallen Firefighter

BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of bikers rolled out of the Florian Hall parking lot to hit the road in honor of fallen firefighter Michael Kennedy.

The road rally goes from Boston’s Florian Hall to the South Shore with the goal of raising money for the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Michael’s father Paul was also one of 200 bikers that took part in the ride to the South Shore.

Kennedy served on the board of the organization and director Steve Turley says Kennedy was an example for others.

“He was just a wonderful, wonderful person in every facet of his life. He was such an integral part of our burn foundation,” Turley said.

Michael’s cousin Jamie says she’s sure Michael is smiling down on all the riders.

“He would love this. All the people that he loved to support, I know that he would be proud,” Jamie said.

She adds though that the loss is still difficult three years later.

“When we have events like this, we have to be re-living it and it makes it real. I know it’s real, but it’s really hard,” Jamie also said.

Kennedy died while fighting the Back Bay fire in 2014.