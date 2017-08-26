42 Overdoses Reported In Manchester, N.H. Over Last Week

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Just when some thought the drug epidemic in New Hampshire’s largest city was improving, Manchester experienced its worst week in some time as first responders revived at least 42 overdose victims.

As of Friday afternoon, the Queen City has seen 71 overdoses, two of them fatal, in the month of August.

Manchester EMS officer Chris Hickey said he no longer allows himself to believe that the city is making headway against the epidemic, but Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas disagrees.

“I think we’re making a dent. I think it’s just a spike that’s occurred in the last week or 10 days,” Gatsas said. “That tells us that there’s something on the street that’s effecting an awful lot of people. That’s just unusual. We’re still working on it. The important thing is the number of fatalities is two, and I know we’re still working very hard at it.”