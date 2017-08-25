HURRICANE HARVEY: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

Reese’s Is Making Bat-Shaped Peanut Butter Cups For Halloween

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – Looking for something new to give the trick-or-treaters this year?

Reese’s has unveiled a festive new shape for its iconic peanut butter cup this Halloween: Reese’s bats.

reeses bats candy Reeses Is Making Bat Shaped Peanut Butter Cups For Halloween

Reese’s Bats (Image credit: Target)

The candy will only be sold at Target starting on September 3 for $3.59. They come in a snack-sized package and are 170 calories with 17 grams of sugar per serving.

Holiday-shaped peanut butter cups are nothing new for Reese’s, they’ve also offered their candy in the form of pumpkins, Christmas trees and Easter eggs.

Still, Twitter seems especially excited for the bats.

Not a peanut butter fan? Target is also offering “Pumpkin Spice Oreos” exclusively.

 

