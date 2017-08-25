Reese’s Is Making Bat-Shaped Peanut Butter Cups For Halloween

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – Looking for something new to give the trick-or-treaters this year?

Reese’s has unveiled a festive new shape for its iconic peanut butter cup this Halloween: Reese’s bats.

The candy will only be sold at Target starting on September 3 for $3.59. They come in a snack-sized package and are 170 calories with 17 grams of sugar per serving.

Holiday-shaped peanut butter cups are nothing new for Reese’s, they’ve also offered their candy in the form of pumpkins, Christmas trees and Easter eggs.

Still, Twitter seems especially excited for the bats.

EVERYBODY SHUT UP. They have snack size Reese's Bats, and this is new information to me, and I just need a minute, okay. pic.twitter.com/PaG6VHbGSY — Scott S. Semester (@sssemester) August 24, 2017

HOLY COW!!! Who needs the Reese's pumpkins when there's bats!?? 😍🙌🏻🤗 https://t.co/B8mTMBVWzC — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) August 25, 2017

OMG Reese's made peanut butter bats! I need those immediately! — Gx (@Gx326x) August 24, 2017

Not a peanut butter fan? Target is also offering “Pumpkin Spice Oreos” exclusively.