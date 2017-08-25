Mookie Betts Day-To-Day With Knee Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Not much went right for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

In addition to Chris Sale getting crushed by the Cleveland Indians, outfielder Mookie Betts had to leave Boston’s 13-6 loss after the seventh inning with a right knee contusion. While it’s highly unlikely that Betts will play on Friday when Boston opens a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, last year’s MVP runner-up is considered day-to-day.

Betts was a busy man during Thursday’s loss, and it’s believed that he hurt himself in the sixth inning when he ran into the wall into right field on a triple by Yandy Diaz. The injury got worse the following inning when he tried to track down a Jose Ramirez line drive over, which bounced off of his glove for a double. He was replaced by newcomer Rajai Davis after the play.

While Betts doesn’t believe the injury is anything serious, any injury would put a further strain on Boston’s outfield, with Jackie Bradley Jr. landing on the DL with a left thumb sprain on Thursday.