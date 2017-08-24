Gronk Weighs In On U.S. Racial Tensions: ‘Evil Will Always Just Destroy Itself’

BOSTON (CBS) — Plenty of pro athletes in recent years have weighed in on America’s growing racial tensions, which have heightened in recent weeks in the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski became the latest to do so in a new interview.

Speaking on MooseTV with Class Act Sports, Gronkowski offered his own take on the race relations issues facing America today. The problem has come more to the forefront in light of the violence in Charlottesville, which prompted increased security and scrutiny for last weekend’s “Free Speech Rally” at the Boston Common.

Asked about the tension permeating the U.S. right now, Gronkowski explained how he believes the country could truly unite by relating its issues to what he knows best: football.

“I just feel like evil will always just destroy itself,” said Gronkowski. “In sports, a team is surrounded with people with different backgrounds, with different religions. And you know how in order for a team to win, everyone comes together? I feel like thats what the U.S.A. represents. Everyone just needs to come together in order to win, just like sports teams.

“I always relate sports to real life situations. In order to succeed in a business, you’ve all got to come together as a team, as one unit, in order to succeed. If everyone’s doing their own little thing, then guess what, you aren’t going to come together and be stronger. If everyone’s on the same page, it doesn’t matter what race, what background, what religion you are. If everyone just comes together like a good, solid football team, baseball team, no matter what it is, whatever sport, everyone comes together and thats how you win games.”

Watch Gronk’s full response in the video above.