WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Gronk Weighs In On U.S. Racial Tensions: ‘Evil Will Always Just Destroy Itself’

Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Plenty of pro athletes in recent years have weighed in on America’s growing racial tensions, which have heightened in recent weeks in the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski became the latest to do so in a new interview.

Speaking on MooseTV with Class Act Sports, Gronkowski offered his own take on the race relations issues facing America today. The problem has come more to the forefront in light of the violence in Charlottesville, which prompted increased security and scrutiny for last weekend’s “Free Speech Rally” at the Boston Common.

Asked about the tension permeating the U.S. right now, Gronkowski explained how he believes the country could truly unite by relating its issues to what he knows best: football.

“I just feel like evil will always just destroy itself,” said Gronkowski. “In sports, a team is surrounded with people with different backgrounds, with different religions. And you know how in order for a team to win, everyone comes together? I feel like thats what the U.S.A. represents. Everyone just needs to come together in order to win, just like sports teams.

“I always relate sports to real life situations. In order to succeed in a business, you’ve all got to come together as a team, as one unit, in order to succeed. If everyone’s doing their own little thing, then guess what, you aren’t going to come together and be stronger. If everyone’s on the same page, it doesn’t matter what race, what background, what religion you are. If everyone just comes together like a good, solid football team, baseball team, no matter what it is, whatever sport, everyone comes together and thats how you win games.”

Watch Gronk’s full response in the video above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch