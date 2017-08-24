WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: How President Trump Can Improve His Approval Ratings

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, President Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – No one knows for sure where the saying “absence makes the heart grow fonder” comes from.

But we know it’s been around for at least 400 years, and with good reason.

The proverb means a little distance in a relationship now and then can make that relationship stronger. And modern-day politicians would do well to heed that advice.

Back in 2009, when then-Gov. Deval Patrick was suffering through a rough patch, he had to have hip surgery, and the recovery took him completely out of the news for several weeks. And I noticed his approval rating actually rose during that hiatus, quite sharply.

patrick obama Keller @ Large: How President Trump Can Improve His Approval Ratings

Deval Patrick and President Barack Obama in 2014. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

During the same period, newly-elected President Barack Obama was on TV or your favorite magazine’s cover every time you looked up, doling out interviews like candy. And none other than our old friend Jack Williams, hardly a harsh Obama critic, turned to me one day and said “this guy is getting over-exposed, and it’s going to come back to bite him.”

Sure enough, Obama’s disapproval ratings quickly began to climb, until, by August of 2011, he was polling 55-percent disapproval.

Which brings us to President Trump, who’s been stuck at a similar terrible disapproval number since shortly after Inauguration Day.

As we near the end of an August recess when presidential news-making usually slows down, it seems to me Trump has done himself no favors by constantly making headlines.

trump7 Keller @ Large: How President Trump Can Improve His Approval Ratings

President Donald Trump. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

He seems to require them.

And that evokes another old saying – how can we miss you if you won’t go away?

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch