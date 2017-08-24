Powerball $758.7 Million Winning Ticket Sold In Watertown

WATERTOWN (CBS) – There was one winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot and that ticket was sold at a small store in Massachusetts.

The ticket with the winning numbers 6-7-16-23-26 with the Powerball 4 was purchased at Handy Variety in Watertown.

According to the Massachusetts Lottey, this is the largest jackpot won by a single ticket in North American lottery history.

There were also two $1 million winning tickets sold in Massachusetts.

One was bought at Sandy’s Variety on Washington Street in Dorchester. The other was purchased at Pride Station and Store on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.

But the focus will be in Watertown Thursday as the wait begins for the winner or winners to come forward.

“This is the fourth time a Powerball jackpot winning ticket has been sold in Massachusetts. The others were in 2011, 2012 and 2013,” Mass Lottery spokesman Christian Teja said in a statement early Thursday.

“The previous largest jackpot prize won in Massachusetts was a $294 million Mega Millions jackpot won on July 2, 2004. That ticket was sold in Lowell.”