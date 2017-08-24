Police Digging In Front Yard Of Taunton Home

TAUNTON (CBS) – Police were digging in the front yard of a home in Taunton on Thursday.

Neighbors tell WBZ officers spent most of the day at a home on the corner of Ashleigh Terrace and Bryan Road. They say the yellow crime scene tape went up Thursday morning and then the heavy equipment rolled in.

Police would only tell the people who live in the neighborhood that they received a tip that led them right to the yard. The trucks were at the home all day long digging and surveying the land.

When other neighbors asked investigators if they’d been searching for a body, police said they couldn’t tell them anything. All of WBZ-TV’s inquiries were directed to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said they do not comment on pending investigations.

Earlier Thursday evening the crews cleaned up the area in which they’d spent the day digging and investigators cleared out.