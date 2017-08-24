3 Quarterbacks To Draft And Fantasy Football Sleepers From Dave Richard

BOSTON (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for fantasy football drafts, making CBS Sports’ Dave Richard a pretty popular man.

So much so that people are showing up at the CBS Sports office and asking him for advice for their upcoming draft or current roster. Luckily for us, he’s a weekly guest on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich.

In one of the most important podcasts you’ll listen to this week — and possibly ever — Richard passed along a trio of quarterbacks that fantasy owners should be targeting in the middle of the their drafts: Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.

“All three of them should be over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, and all three of them you should be able to get after round six, well into round seven” said Richard. “Wait until two of them go off your boards and draft the third and you’ll be off to the races.”

One quarterback he cautions owners to stay away from is Cam Newton.

“I don’t think Cam Newton is not going to live up to expectations. They’re asking him to run less, coming off shoulder surgery, and they’re changing their offense,” said Richard. “They want short passes, dink and dunk. They are going to try to be more horizontal than vertical. That doesn’t mean they won’t take deep shots, but I think they’re going to try to replace some of those designed Cam Newton runs at midfield with a lot of short passes to [Christian] McCaffrey.

“I don’t think it’s smart to trust Cam when, for his entire career, the reason he’s been great for fantasy is his rushing,” he added.

As for some sleepers, Richard is high on a pair of running backs: New England’s Rex Burkhead and Oakland’s DeAndre Washington. He also touches on the draft status of Odell Beckham Jr. and gives a game plan for picking Ezekiel Elliott. Listen to all of his advice in the podcast above!