Drone Video Of Shark Prompts Closure Of Cape Cod Beach

TRURO (CBS) – Drone video of a great white shark prompted the closure of a Cape Cod beach Thursday afternoon.
Brendan Buckley shot the video of the shark at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro. He showed it to the lifeguards, who got everyone out of the water and closed the beach for about two hours.
Buckley tells WBZ the shark was about 60 feet offshore and another was a little bit farther out.
On Monday, a shark killed a seal near the beach in Orleans. On Wednesday, a great white bit a paddleboard in Wellfleet.