State Department Issues Travel Warning For Parts Of Mexico, Including Cancun

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Planning a trip to Mexico? The U.S. State Department has issued a new travel warning, advising citizens about criminal activity in parts of the country.

“U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in various Mexican states,” states the warning, which was issued Tuesday. “Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight.”

The department is recommending that Americans “defer non-essential travel,” to certain areas of Mexico.

The state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun and Cozumel, has seen an increase in murder rates in 2017. Innocent bystanders have been injured or killed in shootings, the department says.

In Los Cabos, located in Baja California Sur, the department says criminal activity continues to be an issue and the homicide rate is high.

“Travelers should be mindful that even if no advisories are in effect for a given state, U.S. citizens should exercise caution throughout Mexico as crime and violence can still occur,” the warning says.

Mexico tourists are also advised to use toll roads whenever possible, because carjackers have murdered U.S. citizens, most often at night and in isolated locations.

Click here for the complete travel warning.